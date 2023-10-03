Ahmedabad: With the World Cup set to kick off on October 5, India are firm favourites to lift the trophy, and the fans would be hoping that the Men in Blue repeat the feat from 2011 when they won the marquee event. Ahead of the tournament, there has been a lot of talk regarding the team combination and whether KL Rahul would don the wicketkeeper's gloves.

The Indian selectors have included young wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who represents Jharkhand in domestic cricket, in the squad for the World Cup, which begins at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Former India wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia has backed Ishan Kishan to don the wicket-keeper's gloves. Also, he advised that the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team should focus on one game at a time and not take any pressure off the expectations.

"India should have one regular wicketkeeper and I would prefer Ishan Kishan for the role as it will give confidence to the bowlers. (Ishan) Kishan is also a quality left-handed batter but having both of them (Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul) in the team will help the side in times of crisis," Mongia told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction.

"Everyone has a crucial role to play in the series. The team includes aggressive batters, all-rounders as well as quality bowlers. The Indian team should take one game at a time and shouldn't take the pressure off the expectations they have on their shoulders," added Nayan Mongia, who played 140 ODIs.

Reflecting on India's chances to win the World Cup, 53-year-old Mongia stated that they should grab the opportunity to end the World Cup drought in the current edition.

"India will play on their home grounds and in front of the home crowd. So these factors should work in their favour. India are strong contenders to lift the title this time and win a World Cup for the first time after 2011," he said.

Sharing his views on the much anticipated India-Pakistan clash which will be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Mongia requested fans not to treat the fixture "as a war" and treat it just as any other fixture in the tournament.

"Although India versus Pakistan is always an intense affair, people should look at it as a normal tournament fixture. Also, the players will have plenty of time to rest between two matches. Also, considering the weather, players will not be fatigued by the end of the tournament," said Nayan Mongia, who has 1,272 ODI runs to his credit.

Talking about the team combination, Nayan Mongia praised India's spin attack saying it will play an important role in the team's victory.