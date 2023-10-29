Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The members of the Indian cricket team on Sunday wore black armbands during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England in memory of the legendary spinner and former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on October 23.

"Team India will be wearing Black Armbands today in memory of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi who passed away on 23rd October, 2023," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement shortly after the commencement of the World Cup contest at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here.

Bishan Singh Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, daughter Neha and son Angad, Gavas Inder Singh and daughter Gill Inder from his earlier marriage to Glenith Miles. The former cricketer was not keeping well for the period of two years or so and had also undergone multiple surgeries including one on his knee.

Bishan Singh Bedi, who died last Monday following a prolonged period of illness at the age of 77, led India for two years between 1976-1978 in 22 Tests and represented the country in an overall 67 Tests and 10 ODIs from 1967-1979. He also captained India in four one-day internationals in the same period. At the time of his retirement, Bedi was India's highest wicket-taker with 266 dismissals in Tests.

Bedi, who was a mentor to many former Indian cricketers, was a part of India's cerebral spin quarter featuring Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan. In the game against England, who were languishing at the bottom, India was reeling at 55/3 after 16 overs. The England pacers wreaked havoc and sent back Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer cheaply.

