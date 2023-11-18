Indian railways announced special trains for World Cup

Mumbai: The final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played between India and Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The world's biggest cricket stadium will host the grand finale of the marquee tournament and spectators are expected to attend the game in large numbers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present for the important clash. Considering the high buzz for the contest, the Indian Railways has decided to run three special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad to assist the fans in reaching the venue.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Ahmedabad Special Express: The first train will be Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Ahmedabad Special Express (01153) which is scheduled to leave from Mumbai at 10.30 pm on Saturday (18 November_. It will arrive in Ahmedabad on November 19 at 6.40 am. While returning after the game, Ahmedabad-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Special Express (01154) will depart from Ahmedabad at 01.44 midnight and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 10.35 am on November 20. It will halt at Dadar, Thane, Vasai, Surat, and Vadodara railway stations in both directions and will have 17 coaches.

Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad Special Train: Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad Special Train (09001) will depart from Bandra at 11.45 pm on 18 November 2023 and will reach the destination at 07.20 AM on Sunday. On its way back, the train will leave from Ahmedabad at 4 am after the grand finale of the mega event on November 20 and will reach Bandra Terminus at 12.10 pm on the same day. The train will take a halt at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Vadodara stations in both directions.

Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad: Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad (09049) will kick off its journey from Mumbai Central on 18 November 2023 at 11.55 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 08.45 AM on Sunday. During its return trip, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central (09050) will depart from Ahmedabad at 06.20 am after the match on November 20 and enter Mumbai Central at 02.10 pm on the same day. The train will stop at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch and Vadodara railway stations while going in both directions.