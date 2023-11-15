WORLD CUP 2023 INDIAN BATTERS DISAPPOINTING RECORDS IN SEMIS

Mumbai: India is looking to take revenge for their semifinal defeat in the previous edition against New Zealand in their on. Both the teams are facing each other at the iconic Wankhede stadium and the Indian team will be vying to book a spot in the final of the tournament to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India has been prolific in the marquee tournament winning all of their league stage games. They also defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the league stage at Dharamsala. Although Indian batters have been brilliant with their form, their stats in the World Cup semifinals would increase the worry of the Indian fans as star batters Virat Kohli, KL Rahul have been poor with the willow.

The performance of the current Indian players in the semi-finals:

Virat Kohli: India's star batter and run machine Virat Kohli has scored 11 runs from three semis he has played so far. He has scores of 9,1 and 1 in the knockout games of the 2011, 2015, and 2019 editions respectively.

Rohit Sharma: India skipper has played in 2015 and 2019 semis with scores of 34 and 1. He however scored a blistering 47 off 29 balls in the ongoing semi-final against New Zealand. Rohit, known as the hitman, hammered four boundaries and as many maximums in his short stay at the crease as he tore apart a formidable attack.

KL Rahul: The wicketkeeper batter featured in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and scored just one run during his stay at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is the sole player to shine in the World Cup semis and his knock in the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand was a memorable one. He played a knock of 16 runs in the 2015 semifinal against Australia and played a knock of 77 runs against New Zealand in 2019. Jadeja's knock however went in vain as India was knocked out of the marquee tournament.