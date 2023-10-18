Pune (Maharashtra): India have got to a prolific start in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 winning all of their games so far. The Rohit Sharma-led team emerged triumphant against Australia in Chennai, Afghanistan in New Delhi, and Pakistan in Ahmedabad in the tournament so far and they are one of the favourites to lift the trophy considering their performance.

However, despite these victories, there has been a lot of discussion amongst cricket fans regarding key players like Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin warming the bench. Reflecting on the team composition a day before India's league stage game against Bangladesh here, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stated that the team management will stick to the winning combination in the upcoming matches.

"It is important to maintain the start. As of now, there is no discussion of rotation from our point of view. We want to carry this momentum to the next game as well," Paras Mhambrey said at the pre-match press conference.

Mohammed Siraj has picked three wickets so far with an economy of 6.46 in the tournament. He has been doing well in the company of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and that has kept Mohammed Shami on the sidelines.

Mhambrey stated that the team management had a conservation with the player (Mohammed Shami) and it is in the best interest of the team.

"Honestly, it is never easy to see. But right now the conversations are on, we had a clear chat with him (Shami). Whenever we select a squad the message from us is clear that we pick a team we feel is the best for that wicket," added Mhambrey.

"Sometimes you will miss out, someone like him (Shami) is missing out, someone like Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) will miss out and I think that is the communication we had with him (and) we were very clear. It is a difficult decision, honestly, we know with the quality that he brings to the team. It is difficult but we have to take the decision, we (can) only have eleven on the field."

Ravichandran Ashwin has played only one game in the tournament against Australia taking one wicket but has been sidelined after the fixture. Paras Mhambrey praised him for being the team guy.

"He (Ravichandran Ashwin) has been a great lad, he understands that; he is a great team guy. I have never seen him grumpy, I have never seen him complaining at any time in any of the last few years that he has been with us," the former India and Mumbai player said.

Suryakumar Yadav is another quality batter who has to sit on the sidelines as the Indian team is stacked with quality batters. Mhambrey stated that no slot is available for Surya to get a place in the playing XI.