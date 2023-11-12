New Delhi: Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has opined that this is the best chance for India to win the World Cup and they will have to wait for some more years to do so if they miss out on the opportunity in this edition.

India have been going strong in the tournament so far winning all of their fixtures so far and occupying the top spot in the points table. The team has earned 16 points so far with a net run rate of + 2.456. The national side has been firing on all cylinders and they are considered to be favourites for the tournament by many.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri stated on the Club Prairie Fire podcast that India have the best chance to win the World Cup this time around and they will have to wait for three more editions to do so once again.

"This country is going mad. The last time they won it was 12 years ago. They have an opportunity to do it again. The way they are playing, this is probably their best chance," said the former India head coach.

"If they miss out this time, they would probably have to wait another three World Cups for even thinking of trying to win it. The pool of players are such the 7-8 players are at their peak. This could well be their last World Cup. The way they are playing, given the conditions, they have got the team to win it."

India's bowling unit has been on fire in the competition so far while troubling most of the batters. The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj has been prolific while the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.