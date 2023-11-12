World Cup 2023 | IND vs NED live: India win the toss and elect to bat
Published: 32 minutes ago
Bengaluru: India are squaring off against the Netherlands in Bengaluru and the former will be keen to continue their dominant run in the World Cup 2023 so far.
India won the coin toss and Rohit Sharma elected to bat first.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
