The first six of the match came off Gill’s blade when he packed off a short ball from Chameera, racing it over mid-wicket. He followed that up soon after with a half volley lofted one over the head of the bowler Hemantha this time. He was now rubbing shoulders with Kohli at 86 and the match was racing to a big score for Lanka to defend.

Just then, Gill passed on the ball to the wicket-keeper and Madhushanka rejoiced. This was the first dismissal of Gill in the nineties (92) and his dejected walk back to the pavilion spoke volumes of how desperate he was to cross the 100 Rubicon in his first World Cup. His effort to aid the ball to reach the boundary over the wicket-keeper’s head found the gloves instead of the intended elevation. With six hundreds, 11 fifties and a 92 in his short career, this was a heartbreak for the young gun who had, along with Kohli, steered India ably to 193-2 after a worrisome disaster of 4-1 in the first over.