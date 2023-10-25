WORLD CUP 2023 INDIA LIKELY TO BANK ON SPINNERS IN CLASH AGAINST ENGLAND

Lucknow: The spin troika of Team India is most likely to be on display at Lucknow where it heads for the sixth league match, this time against defending champions England. The team arrived in Lucknow today. If Dharamsala was for seamers, Lucknow is a slow bowling paradise that is known to give currency to spinners later in the day, even though the wicket has been readjusted for the World Cup to aid both batters and bowlers.

This will bring into play, R Ashwin who will be up for selection considering the requirements of the Lucknow wicket. The possible inclusion of Ashwin will not just aid the spin department but also deepen the batting lineup till No 8, something that Team India yearns for and feels comfortable about.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was picked by the Kiwis for a bit of run building, showed the courage to bounce back with two crucial wickets in his eighth and tenth overs. Yadav has been in top form and enjoys the backing of his skipper. The 22 yards at Lucknow would be his dream stage of performance, with the backing of old warrior Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who has been going about his job with flare and briskness both with the ball and the bat.

If Hardik Pandya, who is under specialists’ care at the National Cricket Academy, is rested further as a precautionary and recuperative measure by the BCCI, the team management would have to make further adjustments to the playing 11 at Lucknow. Surya Kumar Yadav, who made an unfortunate debut at the World Cup, with an early runout, is likely to be given another chance over Ishan Kishan.

As coach Rahul Dravid said the other day, Surya, known to be a 360-degree hitter, is a brilliant player of spin bowling. That will take care of turners like Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali in England’s squad. This brings us to the problem of plenty with the quicks.

Mohammed Shami made a thumping pitch for permanency in the playing 11 with his five-for against New Zealand and will be difficult to ignore. The toss-up then would be between him and Mohammed Siraj who has, till now, been the mainstay of the pace department with Bumrah leading the charge.

Indian team management has shown a persistent squeamishness about disturbing the chosen combination of bowlers, especially when it comes to a choice between a mainstay and a new entrant with very strong credentials for inclusion.