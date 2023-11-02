WORLD CUP 2023 INDIA BULLDOZE SRI LANKA BY A HUGE MARGIN OF 302 RUNS

He followed it up by snacking on Dushmantha Chameera in his third over by sending him back on a referral pushed by K L Rahul on a ball adjudged wide. He ball had caught his glove and was caught behind for yet another Lankan duck. Shami got his third and Lanka headed towards the lowest ever World Cup total in the history of the Cup at 22-7 in 11.3 overs. Shami’s second four-wicket haul in this World Cup and his seventh four plus in all World Cups came soon after, when he bowled Angelo Matthews who had been brought back into the squad to plug collapses.