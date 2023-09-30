Guwahati : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the first warm-up match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The warm-up games will help India determine their playing combination while England would like to test how their spin trio of Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone will perform in the practice fixture.

India are in stupendous form with their recent victories while England are coming into the contest on the back of a series win against New Zealand and Ireland. For Men in Blue, the performance of the bowlers might play a role in determining the team's combination. England will hope for a stellar performance from Adil Rashid so that he can take the momentum into the Saturday warm-up game as well.