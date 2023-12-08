Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the list of pitch ratings for the recently concluded World Cup editions and they have rated the surface used at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium for the final game of the tournament as 'Average'. India and Australia locked horns in the final of the marquee event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Men in Blue suffered a defeat by six wickets while playing on a used pitch.

Australia chose to bowl first on a sluggish wicket and restricted the Indian side to 240. The Aussies hunted down the target in 43 overs with ease, thanks to Travis Head's match winning 137 in the second innings. ICC match referee and former Zimbabwe batter Andy Pycroft rated the pitch as 'Average'.

Also, the second semi-final of the tournament between Australia and South Africa played at Eden Gardens has got a similar rating after a review by the sport's topmost governing body. In a close contest, Australia emerged triumphant by three wickets. Former India pacer Javagal Srinath rated the surface of the game and labelled it to be 'Average' after an inspection.

Overall, out of the 11 matches played by India, five of them were played on surfaces rated as 'Average'. The fixtures include against South Africa in Kolkata, against England in Lucknow, versus Pakistan in Ahmedabad, and versus Australia in Chennai.