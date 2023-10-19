Pune (Maharashtra): A World Cup match is being held in Pune today after 27 years. The India vs Bangladesh match is currently being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here. A large number of citizens have come to the Stadium to watch this match. Similarly, the Bangladesh team's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahman's father Mahbub Habib is also in the city witnessing this clash.

Mahbub Habib backed Bangladesh to register a victory against India, though he admitted that it is a tough challenge to beat such a "mighty opponent".

"I am hopeful that Bangladesh will win. Winning against them (India) is not an easy task. They are a tough team to beat. India is one of the title contenders. The side that plays the best cricket at the end of the day will emerge triumphant. Fingers crossed for Mushfiqur Rahim's half-century," he stated in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat.

Sharing his views on who will chip in with crucial contributions to the Indian team, Mahbub named star batter Virat Kohli, opener Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma saying that they will shine with the willow in the fixture.

"Virat Kohli will play well for India. India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will also provide some crucial contributions with the bat. India are mighty opponent but Bangladesh are not weak and they will give a tough fight to India," he commented.