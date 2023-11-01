Ahmedabad: Australia have suffered a blow ahead of their World Cup league stage game against England as star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss the clash after suffering a freak injury in a golf accident recently. This is the second injury for Maxwell in the last 12 months as he suffered a mishap earlier as well.

Maxwell was riding on the back of a golf cart in the dark in Ahmedabad when he fell off and suffered a concussion and some facial bruising as a result. The Australian side has been spending their time during the week-long break by playing golf in Ahmedabad. Fortunately, no other cricketer was injured during the golf session.

Although the all-rounder will miss the Saturday game against England, Australia have not named any replacement for the tournament as they are hopeful of the explosive batter slotting back into the side.

Maxwell had also faced a freak injury earlier in November last year when he slipped and broke his leg at a friend's birthday party. His absence will hurt Australia as he had hammered a 40-ball century against the Netherlands depicting his impact with the bat. His absence might pave the way for Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green to come into the playing XI in place of the key middle-order batter.