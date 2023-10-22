World Cup 2023: Fog interrupts play during India versus New Zealand game
Published: 2 hours ago
Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): Play was stopped at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium during the India versus New Zealand clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup game here when a thick cloud of mist suddenly wafted into the middle reducing visibility.
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) media manager Mohit Sud said, “It is a mix of mist.” The temperature has dropped to 15 degrees and Mohit Sud added that “it is weather-related and should subside.”
The weather disruption happened at 7.34 PM when star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were on the crease and a boundary had just been hit by Shreyas Iyer. By 7:40 p.m., the umpires asked the players to leave the field.
However, after a brief while, the play resumed and the players were back on the field.
Earlier in the game, Mohammed Shami's five-four helped India to bundle out New Zealand for 273 despite a responsible century by Daryl Mitchell. It was Mitchell's highest ODI score and due to his knock and partnership with Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand innings got back on track.
Also, India were off to a brilliant start during their chase as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played some quality strokes during their stay at the crease and stitched a partnership of 71 runs for the opening wicket. Sudden mists are common in Dharamsala, a well-known hill station in Himachal Pradesh and they often take some time to clear up.
