WORLD CUP 2023 FOG INTERRUPTS PLAY DURING INDIA VERSUS NEW ZEALAND GAME

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): Play was stopped at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium during the India versus New Zealand clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup game here when a thick cloud of mist suddenly wafted into the middle reducing visibility.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) media manager Mohit Sud said, “It is a mix of mist.” The temperature has dropped to 15 degrees and Mohit Sud added that “it is weather-related and should subside.”

The weather disruption happened at 7.34 PM when star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were on the crease and a boundary had just been hit by Shreyas Iyer. By 7:40 p.m., the umpires asked the players to leave the field.

However, after a brief while, the play resumed and the players were back on the field.

Earlier in the game, Mohammed Shami's five-four helped India to bundle out New Zealand for 273 despite a responsible century by Daryl Mitchell. It was Mitchell's highest ODI score and due to his knock and partnership with Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand innings got back on track.