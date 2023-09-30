New Delhi: The Afghanistan cricket team is known for causing upsets on the field. Now in the upcoming World Cup 2023, Afghanistan players will once again be expected to perform brilliantly and create a big upset. Afghanistan team has world-class spinners, hence the opposing teams may have to face difficulties on Indian tracks. Let us tell you today about the five main players of the Afghanistan team.

1. Rashid Khan

Afghanistan's leg spinner Rashid Khan is one of the most vital players. So far, he has taken 172 wickets for the team in 94 ODIs with an economy of 4.21. Rashid has also done wonders with the bat on important occasions for the team. He has scored 1,211 runs in 94 ODIs with the help of five half-centuries. Rashid's highest score has been an unbeaten 60. During this period his average has been 19.53.

2. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb ur Rehman can create a stir. Rahman has performed amazingly in ODI cricket so far and is one of the key players. He has taken 93 wickets in 66 ODIs with an economy of 4.15. His best performance with the ball has been 5/50. Mujeeb has scored 185 runs with one half-century.

3. Mohammad Nabi

Former Afghanistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is another key player. Nabi has so far scored 3,153 runs in 47 ODIs with one century and 16 half-centuries, with an average of 27.18 and a strike rate of 86.17. His highest score is 116 runs. He has also grabbed 154 wickets with an economy of 4.29.

4. Ibrahim Zadran

Batter Ibrahim Zadran has scored 911 runs in 19 ODIs with four centuries and as many half-centuries at an average of 53.38 and a strike rate of 84.35. His highest score is 162 runs.

5. Rahmanullah Gurbaz