World Cup 2023 Final: India surpasses Australia to become team with highest wickets in single edition
Published: 2 hours ago
Ahmedabad: Indian bowlers reaped the rewards of their prolific performance in the World Cup 2023 as team India broke the record of becoming the team with the most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup. They surpassed Australia's tally of 97 from the 2007 World Cup.
India's pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been wreaking havoc with the ball and have torn apart the opposition's batting units. Especially, Shami has been in brilliant form being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 wickets including three five-wicket hauls. Also, in the key clash against Australia, India reduced the opposition to 47/3 after seven overs which included strikes from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.
The record displays the incredible performance dished out by the Indian bowlers in the tournament. Also, Bumrah has scalped 20 wickets so far and is in fifth place in the list of bowlers with the highest number of scalps.
The Indian team has bundled out opposition sides below 200 five times in the tournament so far. Ravindra Jadeja has also contributed to the Indian team's campaign by picking 16 wickets while Kuldeep has struck on 15 occasions in the tournament.