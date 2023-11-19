Ahmedabad: Indian bowlers reaped the rewards of their prolific performance in the World Cup 2023 as team India broke the record of becoming the team with the most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup. They surpassed Australia's tally of 97 from the 2007 World Cup.

India's pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been wreaking havoc with the ball and have torn apart the opposition's batting units. Especially, Shami has been in brilliant form being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 wickets including three five-wicket hauls. Also, in the key clash against Australia, India reduced the opposition to 47/3 after seven overs which included strikes from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

The record displays the incredible performance dished out by the Indian bowlers in the tournament. Also, Bumrah has scalped 20 wickets so far and is in fifth place in the list of bowlers with the highest number of scalps.