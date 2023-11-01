Mumbai: India are set to take on Sri Lanka in the World Cup league stage game on November 2 in Mumbai and the former are clear favourites considering the form they are in. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been a vital cog in the wheel for the national side as he has churned out some commendable performances in the tournament so far. Rohit has scored 398 runs from six innings including a century in the tournament and has mesmerised the spectators with his elegant stroke-making. Ahead of the game Rohit stated that he always keeps the match situation in mind and doesn't swing his bat mindlessly.

"I am enjoying my batting but obviously keeping in mind the team and the situation. It is not like that I have to go and swing my bad mindlessly - I have to use it (the bat) well, have to play well and get the team in good situations - that is my mindset," Rohit said ahead of contest against Sri Lanka. The scoreboard is zero when I open, I have to set the tone for the game. I have the advantage, you can call it, that I am opening the batting and there is no pressure of (a fallen) wicket. When you have to start you can play fearlessly but then last game we were put under pressure in the powerplay, we lost three wickets," he stated at the pre-match press conference.

Hardik Pandya has been out of the action for the Indian team after he damaged his left ankle ligament in the fixture against Bangladesh on October 19. Rohit stated that Pandya will miss the next game as well but he is on his way to recovery.

"It has been very positive. I cannot call it a rehab but whatever procedure had to be followed after the injury, by him and the NCA (staff), a lot of positive things have happened there. He is not available for the game tomorrow. It is such an injury that we are tracking it daily, in terms of how much he has recovered, how much he has bowled or batted. We will take a call on him on a day-to-day basis. But the way he has been progressing, hopefully he will be able to come back very soon," he added.