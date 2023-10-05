Cricket World Cup 2023: Eng vs NZ - New Zealand wins the toss and opts to bowl
Published: 49 minutes ago
Ahmedabad: Defending champions England and runner-up in the 2019 ODI World Cup, New Zealand are set to take on each other in the opening game of the World Cup 2023. While England will look to start their run to defend the title, New Zealand will be eyeing to improve their performance with a glory run this time around.
Tom Latham won the toss and New Zealand chose to bowl as a result.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood