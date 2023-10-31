Kolkata: During the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday, four supporters were detained for raising the Palestinian flag and chanting slogans in support of Palestine.

The whole episode took a different dimension at the lush green Eden. A police source said the four men were detained for questioning. “They are still in police custody. We are interrogating them as to why they did this. Action will be taken as per the situation,” Kolkata Police DC (South) Priyabrata Roy told ETV Bharat. It may be recalled that Israel and Palestine have been locked in a fierce battle since October 7 with over 8,500 killed in Gaza alone.

Pak couple at Eden

Meanwhile, the Eden Gardens witnessed a few Pakistani fans among whom there was a couple — Zain Jiwanji and Farzana Jiwanji. Originally from Karachi, the couple has been living in San Francisco, USA for a long time. They like to watch cricket, especially if the Pakistan team is playing. The industrialist couple has been cheering for Pakistan in all Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups, and Champions Trophy since 2003.