World Cup 2023: Palestine flag and a tale of cricket-loving Pak couple in Eden Gardens
Published: 9 hours ago
Kolkata: During the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday, four supporters were detained for raising the Palestinian flag and chanting slogans in support of Palestine.
The whole episode took a different dimension at the lush green Eden. A police source said the four men were detained for questioning. “They are still in police custody. We are interrogating them as to why they did this. Action will be taken as per the situation,” Kolkata Police DC (South) Priyabrata Roy told ETV Bharat. It may be recalled that Israel and Palestine have been locked in a fierce battle since October 7 with over 8,500 killed in Gaza alone.
Pak couple at Eden
Meanwhile, the Eden Gardens witnessed a few Pakistani fans among whom there was a couple — Zain Jiwanji and Farzana Jiwanji. Originally from Karachi, the couple has been living in San Francisco, USA for a long time. They like to watch cricket, especially if the Pakistan team is playing. The industrialist couple has been cheering for Pakistan in all Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups, and Champions Trophy since 2003.
They have been witness to Sachin Tendulkar's epic innings in 2003 to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run out four years ago in England. However, their biggest regret is not witnessing Pakistan's World Cup triumph. This time too, Pakistan's hopes of reaching the semi-finals are very low. After the victory against Bangladesh, the Pakistani couple hopes that their country win the remaining three matches of this World Cup and somehow make the semi-finals.