Kolkata: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards' elder brother thronged the iconic Eden Gardens to see the younger one playing. As the Netherlands took on Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 fixture here on Saturday, Dutch captain Scott Edwards' elder sibling Chris made an appearance at the Eden Gardens with his family to witness his brother's feat.

Chris said, "Scott is a big fan of former Aussie wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and has been idolising him since childhood. He liked Gilchrist's aggressive batting." Although not interested much in cricket, Chris said that he knows about the cricket craze in India and has watched Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni play.

"Cricket is becoming increasingly popular in the Netherlands even though it is a football-crazy country," Chris said during an interaction. The Netherlands is still not a strong country in the world of cricket. But there are signs of improvement in their performance graph. Captain Edward Scott scored 68 runs at Eden thanks to three lives at the generosity of Bangladesh fielders.

However, the Dutch captain's achievements cannot be undermined. Barresi scored 41, Angel Brecher 35 and van Beek 23 helped the Netherlands to reach 229. The Netherlands eventually won the match by 87 runs.