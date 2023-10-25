New Delhi: Glenn Maxwell struck the fastest century of the World Cup, while David Warner hit his second successive ton to power Australia to 399 for eight against Netherlands here on Wednesday. Subsequently, The Australian bowling unit dished out a clinical display wrapping up the Dutch side on a paltry total of 90 runs. Thus, Australia recorded a victory by 309 runs which is the highest ever in the history of the World Cup.

Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets while Mitchell Marsh chipped in with a couple of wickets. Other Australian pacers also bowled quality spells taking a wicket each to contribute to the victory. Vikramjit Singh (25) was the highest scorer for the Netherlands as none of their batters managed to cross even the 30-run mark.

Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first against the Netherlands and the batting unit justified their skippers' decision with some magnificent strokeplay. Mitchell Marsh was dismissed early but the batters coming in next at the crease steered the scoreboard at a rapid pace. Steven Smith (71) and Warner joined hands for a partnership of 132 runs for the second wicket. Marnus Labuschagne also scored 62 runs after walking into the middle.

David Warner smashed a scintillating ton with a knock of 104 runs while Glenn Maxwell stole the show as he blew away the Dutch attack and scored his century off just 40 balls bettering the record of South Africa's Aiden Markram, who had smashed 106 off 49 balls against Sri Lanka at the same ground here on October 7.