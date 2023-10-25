New Delhi: Australia tormented the Netherlands bowling attack in the World Cup 2023 game here on Wednesday posting a mammoth 399/8 thanks to centuries from David Warner and Glenn Maxwell.

Australian batters attacked from the first over and the opposition bowlers looked no match to the mighty Kangaroos. Warner became the joint-second batter to score the most centuries in the history of the World Cup along with Sachin Tendulkar. Glenn Maxwell also took the opportunity to ink his name in the history book with a whirlwind knock of 106 runs from 44 balls and became the fastest centurion in the history of the tournament.

Apart from these two batters, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were also impressive and scored fifties. Most of the opposition bowlers were expensive but Bas de Leede sustained most of the damage from the Australian willows. He conceded 115 runs from his 10 overs while taking just a couple of wickets and became one more record holder in the game after David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. However, it was a record no one would like to have on their wishlist.