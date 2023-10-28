Kolkata (West Bengal): Minnows Netherlands created yet another upset in the ongoing Cricket World Cup when they stunned Bangladesh by 87 runs at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday. Netherlands has defeated South Africa earlier in the marquee tournament at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Cut to Saturday, when Kolkata hosted its first game of the ongoing Cricket World Cup, the Netherlands gave a reason to cheer for a handful of its fans, who had come to watch the Dutch side in action. Opting to bat, the Netherlands were bundled out for 229. Skipper Scott Edwards top scored with a gritty 68 balls and pulled the team out of the early trouble.

Defending the modest score, the Netherlands bowling attack rose to the occasion and bowled out Bangladesh on 142 in 42.2 overs to script a memorable win. For Bangladesh, none of the batters showed spine and made a beeline to the dressing room.

Bangladesh lost their wickets at regular intervals for the team thanks to a clinical display from the opposition bowling unit. For the Netherlands, Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the bowlers, as he returned with figures of 23/4.

It was an evening to remember for the Dutch, who are improving by leaps and bounds.