WORLD CUP 2023 AZMATULLAH OMARZAI HITS UNBEATEN 97 AS AFGHANISTAN SCORE 244 AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA

Ahmedabad: Afghanistan posted a challenging 244 all out in 50 overs against South Africa in their last league match of the World Cup here on Friday as they rode on batter Azmatullah Omarzai's gritty unbeaten 97.

Azmatullah Omarzai missed a deserving century as he missed it by three runs. Despite being devoid of partners, Omarzai, who continued his good run in the marquee tournament, kept playing his shots and hammered seven boundaries and three maximums in his 107-run knock.

The South African bowlers ran through the Afghan top and middle order and the Asian side was in a spot of bother at 116-6. However then Omarzai and all-rounder Rashid Khan kept the scoreboard ticking during a 44-run stand for the sixth wicket, helping their team cross 150 before the latter fell to a soft dismissal.

Omarzai, then, found another able ally in Noor Ahmad who contributed an useful 26 in a 44-run partnership.

However, the South African bowlers dominated the proceedings from the word go with quick Gerald Coetzee grabbing four wickets for 44 runs. Lungi Ngidi (2/69) and spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/25) took two wickets each and played their parts to perfection. The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran had earlier given Afghanistan a decent start with a 41-run partnership but the team could not capitalise on to it.

South Africa, who have already qualified for the semifinals, brought in Andile Phehlukwayo and Coetzee in place of Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen, who were rested. Afghanistan, who are chasing an improbable semifinal spot, fielded an unchanged side.