Pune: An average batting display from the 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka once again came to the fore after they managed a humble 241 all out with three balls to spare in their ICC World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday.

Put into bat, the Sri Lankans never looked in full control of the situation and lost wickets at regular intervals on a sporting track. The first to depart was opener Dimuth Karunaratne for his individual score of 15 in the sixth over. His partner Pathum Nissanka (46 off 60 balls) and number 3 batter and captain Kusal Mendis added 62 runs for the second wicket before Azmatullah showed the door to Nissanka four runs short of his fifty.

Mendis was dismissed for 39 at the team total of 134. Since then, wickets started tumbling at a much faster rate and runs began coming at a snail's pace. The situation made the Lankans shaky. In between, Sadeera Samarawickrama scored a 40-ball 36 to steady the ship a bit.

Replacement all-rounder and a veteran of 107 Test matches and 223 ODIs, Angelo Mathews tried to turn things for the Lankans but only managed 23 off 26 deliveries laced with a four and six. Maheesh Theekshana, coming at number 9, added some runs (29 off 31) to give respectability to the score. Theekshana hit three boundaries and one six.

Among the Afghan bowlers, Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick with 4 wickets conceding 34 runs in his full quota of 10 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed two wickets while Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan bagged one apiece.

