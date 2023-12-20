World Basketball Day 2023 : A day to honour players
Published: 7 minutes ago
World Basketball Day 2023 : A day to honour players
Published: 7 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Every year on December 21, World Basketball Day is observed to honor the development of a sport that has inspired millions of people worldwide with its athleticism, joy, and companionship. In the areas of business, peace, and diplomacy, basketball is significant as it promotes a special environment of collaboration, physical activity, and interdependence that enables players to view one another first and foremost as fellow human beings.
Basketball covers boundaries, cultures, and languages, much like many other sports do. It acts as a unifying factor that allows individuals from all backgrounds to interact, engage, and communicate with one another, removing barriers and creating ties that advance peace.
History- Dr. James Naismith, a Canadian physical education educator, invented basketball on December 21, 1891, at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts, USA. He created the game to keep his students active throughout the winter.
• The General Assembly declared August 25, 2023, to be World Basketball Day by adopting resolution A/RES/77/324.
• The United Nations' declaration of a "day" in honor of the sport acknowledges its capacity to bring people together from all backgrounds and nationalities.
• The General Assembly encourages the relevant authorities to make every effort to ensure that the International Basketball Federation Basketball World Cup 2023 will leave a lasting legacy for peace and development throughout the world. The Assembly commends Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines for hosting the tournament.
Significance- The annual celebration draws attention to the influence that Naismith had on countless players, fans, and communities across the globe, in addition to his pupils at the YMCA training facility.
• The day promotes cooperation, teamwork, and communication and highlights how these traits can promote harmony and understanding.
• Basketball has an impact on international trade, peace, and diplomacy. It also fosters a special environment of collaboration, physical activity, and interdependence that enables players to recognize one another as fellow human beings first and foremost.
• The day creates a buzz about basketball, inspiring people to play, watch, or just enjoy the sport's spirit, which supports basketball's ongoing development and influence. This promotes peace.
Facts about Basketball-
- Basketball has developed into one of the most well-liked and extensively practiced sports in the world today. According to estimates from FIBA, the agency that oversees basketball, there are currently at least 450 million basketball players worldwide.
- Basketball has a large following in North America, particularly in the United States, Europe, Asia, and other regions. • Since its debut at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, basketball has also been a part of the Olympic program. The innovative Basketball Africa League (BAL) was founded in 2019 and has since grown into a professional league with 12 club teams from throughout Africa.
- Less than a year after basketball was created, in 1892, women began to play the sport.
- At the 1976 Montreal Games, women's basketball made its Olympic debut as a regular team event.
- In general, basketball is a global grassroots sport that is played and appreciated by individuals of all ages and ability levels, despite its famous names like Jordan, Magic, Kareem, Bird, Kobe, Lebron, and Curry. levels, ranging from informal pickup games to league-based competitions. • Basketball was first played with a different ball.
- Initially, fruit baskets were used to catch the ball, and a standard soccer ball was utilised for play. It's interesting to note that after every basket, the referees had to retrieve the ball. Nevertheless, this was altered in 1900 when backboards and string baskets were installed to prevent spectators from interfering.
Timeline:
The game is named; Naismith first used the term "basketball" in 1891.
- 1895: The First Intercollegiate Basketball competition: The Minnesota School of Agriculture and Hamline College played in the first intercollegiate men's basketball competition.
- 1898: The National Basketball League, the first professional league, is founded.
- 1940 saw the founding of the National Association of Intercollegiate Basketball, which Naismith assisted in creating.
- 1949: The National Basketball Association (NBA) was founded when the Basketball Association of America (BAA) and the National Basketball League (NBL) combined on August 3, 1949. There were seventeen clubs from big and small locations around the nation in the inaugural competition. That being said, the NBA did not begin to become more well-known until the 1960s and 1970s.
Inspirational Quotes from Basketball Figures:
"I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying." - Michael Jordan
"The only way to do something is to do it." - Kobe Bryant
"It is awesome to see everyone empower each other. If they can watch us and see
what we do, we hope to empower a younger generation of girls and form a better future for them."- Sabrina Ionescu
"Sport is the best means of communication between people from different religions and countries."- Yao Ming
"Basketball is a beautiful game when the five players on the court play with one heartbeat." - Dean Smith
"If you do the best you can, you have nothing to be ashamed of. A defeat is not a disgrace." - Dirk Nowitzki