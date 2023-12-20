"I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying." - Michael Jordan

"The only way to do something is to do it." - Kobe Bryant

"It is awesome to see everyone empower each other. If they can watch us and see

what we do, we hope to empower a younger generation of girls and form a better future for them."- Sabrina Ionescu

"Sport is the best means of communication between people from different religions and countries."- Yao Ming

"Basketball is a beautiful game when the five players on the court play with one heartbeat." - Dean Smith

"If you do the best you can, you have nothing to be ashamed of. A defeat is not a disgrace." - Dirk Nowitzki