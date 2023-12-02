Mumbai: With the second edition of the Women's Premier League to commence next year, BCCI has released a list of players to feature in the auction which is to be scheduled on 9th December 2023 in Mumbai. The bidding process will provide teams with an opportunity to strengthen their squad in the upcoming edition.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Saturday that 165 players will go under the hammer on Saturday. The pool of players will include 104 Indians and 61 overseas players. Notably, out of the overseas quota, 15 players are from associate nations. 30 slots are available with five teams and nine out of them are for overseas players.

West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australia’s Kim Garth are the only two players who have set the highest base price at INR 50 lakh. The five franchises in the league retained 60 players while 29 players were released from their existing squads. Gujarat Giants have the biggest salary cap available before heading into the auction process with an amount of Rs 5.95 Crores. Defending Champion Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse of Rs 2.1 Crores to spend while taking on the challenge of defending their title next season.