Women's Permier League 2024 auction live updates: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for 2 Crore; Deandra Dottin goes unsold
Published: 39 minutes ago
Mumbai: Almost 165 players will go under the hammer at the player auction for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) scheduled to start in Mumbai on December 9.
The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year. “Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas cricketers of which 15 are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109,” BCCI said in a release. “A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.”
Most expensive buy of the #TATAWPLAuction so far!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023
The @DelhiCapitals get Australia's Annabel Sutherland for INR 2 Crore 🤯
What do you make of this purchase folks? #TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/ocYYchWa8I
West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who was initially bought for Rs 60 lakh by Gujarat Giants before being controversially excluded on medical grounds, and Australian fast bowler Kim Garth chose to be in the top bracket with the highest reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.
Aussie all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, English wicketkeeper Amy Jones, and veteran South African pacer Shabnim Ismail are the only four players to be slotted with a base price of Rs 40 lakh.
The five franchises—Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriors, and Royal Challengers Bangalore—have 30 slots available with nine reserved for overseas players.
All the players from set 3 went unsold.
Unsold players: Deandra Dottin, Amy Jones, Maia Bouchier, Bharti Fulmali, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Naomi Stalenberg, Chamari Athapaththu, Nadine De Klerk, Sabbineni Meghana, Devika Vaidya, Tammy Beaumont, Bess Heath, Nuzhat Parween, Sushma Verma.
SET 3
- Meghna Singh (Sold Price - 30 Lakhs)
Base Price: 30 Lakhs
Team: Gujrat Giants
Remaining purse: 4.65 CR
- Annabel Sutherland (Base Price - 2 CR)
Base Price: 30 Lakhs
Team: Delhi Capitals
Remaining purse: 25 Lakhs
- Georgia Wareham (Sold price - 40 Lakhs)
Base Price: 40 Lakhs
Team: Royal Challengers Banglore
Remaining purse: 2.95 CR
SET 2
- Phoebe Litchfield (Sold price - 1 CR)
Base Price: 30 Lakhs
Team: Gujrat Giants
Remaining purse: 4.95 CR
- Dani Wyatt (Sold price - 30 Lakhs)
Base Price: 30 Lakhs
Team: UP Warriors
Remaining purse: 3.70 CR
