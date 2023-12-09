Mumbai: Almost 165 players will go under the hammer at the player auction for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) scheduled to start in Mumbai on December 9.

The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year. “Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas cricketers of which 15 are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109,” BCCI said in a release. “A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.”

West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who was initially bought for Rs 60 lakh by Gujarat Giants before being controversially excluded on medical grounds, and Australian fast bowler Kim Garth chose to be in the top bracket with the highest reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.

Aussie all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, English wicketkeeper Amy Jones, and veteran South African pacer Shabnim Ismail are the only four players to be slotted with a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

The five franchises—Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriors, and Royal Challengers Bangalore—have 30 slots available with nine reserved for overseas players.

Live Updates from here:

All the players from set 3 went unsold.



Unsold players: Deandra Dottin, Amy Jones, Maia Bouchier, Bharti Fulmali, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Naomi Stalenberg, Chamari Athapaththu, Nadine De Klerk, Sabbineni Meghana, Devika Vaidya, Tammy Beaumont, Bess Heath, Nuzhat Parween, Sushma Verma.

SET 3

Meghna Singh (Sold Price - 30 Lakhs)

Base Price: 30 Lakhs

Team: Gujrat Giants

Remaining purse: 4.65 CR



Base Price: 30 Lakhs

Team: Delhi Capitals

Remaining purse: 25 Lakhs



Base Price: 40 Lakhs

Team: Royal Challengers Banglore

Remaining purse: 2.95 CR

SET 2

Phoebe Litchfield (Sold price - 1 CR)

Base Price: 30 Lakhs

Team: Gujrat Giants

Remaining purse: 4.95 CR



Base Price: 30 Lakhs

Team: UP Warriors

Remaining purse: 3.70 CR