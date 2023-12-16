Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath on Saturday shared Rohit Sharma's photo in Chennai Super Kings' jersey on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, after the announcement of Hardik Pandya's appointment as skipper of Indian Premier League (IPL) Franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

A day later, Badrinath posted a photo and wrote: "What if". The MS Dhoni-led side is also called the 'Dad's Army' for having a majority of their players above or in their 30s and speculations are that Rohit Sharma could switch over the CSK since he is no longer MI Captain.

In the earlier post, which came soon after the announcement of Pandya as MI captain, Badrinath also mentioned that MI never thinks otherwise when they make decisions and hence they had been so successful in the tournament history. "MI has always been a franchise that thinks ahead and never shy of taking the hard calls and that’s why they have been so successful," Badrinath wrote.

"Rohit Sharma has been brilliant as an IPL captain. Winning 5 trophies is a huge accomplishment in itself like all things in life, one has to move on. @mipaltan have made Hardik captain keeping the future in mind," Badrinath heaped praise for the right-hand batter for his incredible leadership.

Rohit Sharma took over the MI captaincy in IPL 2013, leading the franchise to its maiden title win and then he never looked back. He helped the franchise to win the trophy for a record five times, joint most with Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who led his team's fifth trophy in IPL 2023. Overall, he led in 158 matches, winning 89 and losing 68.