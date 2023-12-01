WEST INDIES WICKET KEEPER SHANE DOWRICH ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL RETIREMENT

New Delhi: After being named in the squad, West Indies wicket-keeper batter Shane Dowrich announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, just two days before the ODI series against England on Friday.

The 32-year-old withdrew his name from the West Indies squad for England ODIs and stated his intention to retire from the game. The three-match ODI series in the West Indies is scheduled to start from December 3.

Caribbean skipper Shai Hope will take over wicket-keeping duties as Cricket West Indies have decided not to name a replacement for Dowrich. Dowrich made his only appearance in ODI's against Bangladesh in 2019 where he amassed just six runs including a four. However, he has been a more regular member of the Test side, having played 35 matches, scoring 1570 runs at an average of 29.07 with three centuries and nine fifties to his name. He also affected 90 dismissals.

"We want to thank Shane for contribution when he played for the West Indies," said Miles Bascombe, CWI's Director of Cricket. "He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps. He had a memorable series in 2019 when he made an outstanding Test century on home soil in Barbados to help us beat England and win the Wisden Trophy.

"We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage."

West Indies will host England for three ODIs and five T20Is from 3 to 21 December.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c,wk), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas