Until lunch:

Port of Spain: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal maintained their sublime form in the Caribbean to take their team to 121 for no loss at lunch on day one of the second Test against West Indies here on Thursday. Young Jaiswal (52 batting off 56) and skipper Rohit (63 batting off 102), who both scored hundreds in India's dominant win in the opening Test, looked set for another epic partnership. The visitors scored at a run rate of 4.65 in 26 overs.

Jaiswal was dropped at first slip by Alick Athanaze off Jason Holder on the penultimate ball of the session. The game also marks the 100th Test between the two teams and captains of both India and West Indies were handed a special memento by legend Brian Lara to commemorate the occasion before the start of the game.

The turning pitch in Dominica suited India really well and a more lively track was expected at Queen's Park Oval but the curator decided not to leave any grass on the surface. The West Indies pacers could not create enough chances after their captain Kraigg Brathwaite put the opposition in to bat with an intent to make use of the early morning moisture in the pitch.

The ball was doing a bit but both Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph struggled to consistently bowl in the fourth stump channel. They chose to use the short ball against the Indian openers but the move backfired. Rohit first unleashed his trademark pull off Roach for the first six of the game before Jaiswal pulled Joseph away for another maximum.

Jaiswal provided a half chance in the sixth over but it was put down at gully. Rohit got the bulk of the strike in the first hour and he made full use of it. The India skipper played a gorgeous cover drive off Shannon Gabriel before the pacer bowled one short and the seasoned batter was happy to pull it away for another boundary. India were placed comfortably at 57 for no loss after the first hour of play.

Rohit brought his half-century with a six off Roach in the 19th over. It was a pull shot again from the captain that went all the way. Jaiswal at the other end was quick to slash anything wide and picked up the pace towards the end of the session. He brought his fifty with an on the up drive off Joseph.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican bowled five overs in the session but did not get much assistance from the pitch. India won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs. Jaiswal made 171 on debut.

SCOREBORAD: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 52

Rohit Sharma batting 63

Extras: (lb-4, nb-2) 6

Total: 121/0 in 26 overs

Bowling: Kemar Roach 6-1-34-0, Alzarri Joseph 6-0-30-0, Shannon Gabriel 4-0-24-0, Jomel Warrican 5-1-17-0, Jason Holder 5-1-12-0.

-----------------------

Toss report

Port of Spain (Trinidad): West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second and final Test, here on Thursday. For India, Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar will be making his Test debut in place of injured Shardul Thakur.

"Shardul has pulled up a niggle a groin issue, it brings Mukesh on for a debut," India captain Rohit Sharma said. Kirk McKenzie will make his debut for West Indies, replacing Raymon Reifer. India have an unassailable lead of 1-0 having won the first Test in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs.

Here's what the captains of the respective teams had to say:

Rohit Sharma: We were looking to bat first. Looks nice and sunny as well. It's going to get slower and slower. Shardul has pulled up a niggle. He's not fit. Mukesh Kumar is going to make his debut. He has worked hard in the domestic cricket. There's lot of memories, the rivalry between the two teams has always been exciting to watch. It's always been a tough tour, you have to work hard. Even in the last game, we had to work hard, especially the batters. Hopefully we get the result we are expected of.

Kraigg Brathwaite: We are gonna have a bowl first. Shannon comes back into the team. There's some moisture on the pitch. Kirk McKenzie makes his debut today, he's ready and raring to go. Bowling-wise we were decent. The first game is gone, we got to be mentally ready for the challenge. We had a few chats, we got to believe in ourselves. We came a long way, the matches between India and West Indies. Recently we haven't won, looking to change it.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.