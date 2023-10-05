Hyderabad: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur feels the "boys" of 2019 batch have become grown up men four years later and promised an aggressive brand of cricket from them over the course of the ODI World Cup.

Arthur, who guided Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy as the head coach before being sacked following an early exit in the 2019 World Cup, is back with the team in a new role. Speaking ahead of Pakistan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands, Arthur said his team is not at the level of an uber aggressive England yet but will carve out its own distinctive style in due course.

"I felt in 2019 we were very, very close. These young boys have now become men. They've become very experienced. They've had another four years' experience. And during those four years, we have the best win-loss ratio in ODIs. So, these guys are ready for everything that's thrown at them in this competition, said Arthur.

Pakistan have not had a smooth build up to the World Cup but that doesn't bother the South African as he is looking at the bigger picture. "It's a very good question around the brand of cricket, and that's something that we're trying to get through to our players. The players have embraced it. It's going to take a little bit of time, but I always say there's always two ways to skin a cat.

"Our bowling attack is up there as one of the best and with runs on the board our bowlers can generally defend that. So, you watch the likes of England and Australia, et cetera, playing this brand of cricket. Our guys will follow that. "But we're playing a brand that is very, very particular to Pakistan and suits our team dynamic. And that's a brand that we're going to hopefully win the World Cup with, he said.

He is also not worried over the inconsistent run of opener Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain Shadab Khan is also under the pump after an ordinary Asia Cup but Arthur backed him too. Asked if the team is over reliant on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Arthur said: "No, no, no, we're definitely not. Yes, Rizwan and Babar are exceptional players, but let's not forget that we've got Imam ul-Haq, he is in the top five ODI players at the moment.

"Fakhar Zaman, we know is quality, we know that. You guys will love watching Saud Shakeel bat. And then, Abdullah Shafiq and Salman Ali Agha are very, very good players." Arthur said Shadab has not lost his special abilities overnight and expressed confidence that he will turn the tide in his favour.

"I wholeheartedly back Shadab's ability. You look at his package of bowling, batting, fielding, he's exceptional. If we look at his bowling in isolation, he's just short of a little confidence. "He hasn't lost his ability to turn the ball. His googly is still very, very good. He's one performance away from getting that confidence back and making sure that he has a real big influence on this World Cup."

Indo-Pak contest is going to be an unbelievable spectacle'

Arthur can't wait for the India-Pakistan clash in front of a one lakh plus crowd in Ahmedabad. "Those games are always exceptional. India are playing some fantastic cricket, but so are we. I just think it's going to be a great game. I can't wait for it, personally.

"Hopefully we've got two wins under the belt (Netherlands and Sri Lanka) before we get to Ahmedabad, so we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves. But it's one date in my diary that I can't wait for," said Arthur. Pakistan are in India after seven years and Arthur said there is tremendous respect between the two arch-rivals.

"We've had a wonderful reception so far in India. I'm pretty sure we'll get that around our games as well. I think there's a bit of a mystique. The Indian public loves cricket. They don't get to see the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen, Afridi, Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, they don't get to see them often.