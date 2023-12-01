Adelaide (Australia): The Victoria team received huge praise for their spirit of cricket against South Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk during Day 2 of their Sheffield Shield match at the Adelaide Oval here on Wednesday.

Fraser-McGurk, who eventually slammed a century was adjudged to have been caught at first slip when he was batting on 19. With South Australia 4/60, Fraser-McGurk seemed to have edged left-arm spinner Doug Warren's delivery to Peter Handscomb at first slip. While the umpire gave Fraser-McGurk out as soon as the catch was completed, the batter was adamant that he had not touched the ball.

The replays, however, showed his bat was nowhere near the ball. However, the deflection seemingly came off the gloves of Victoria wicketkeeper Sam Harper.

"I don't know if he hit that," former Zimbabwean cricketer Henry Olonga said on-air. However, Victoria skipper Will Sutherland, after some discussions with his teammates, decided to call Fraser-McGurk back to the crease.

"It's almost like the captain's maybe call him back?" Olonga added. "Has the captain called him back? What's going on? We definitely saw the finger go up to give him out."

Fraser-McGurk, a former Victorian, saved the day for his side with his 101 off 106 balls. Victoria (278) still managed to take a 26-run lead in the first innings as South Australia were bowled out for 252.