London After producing a gritty halfcentury against the rampant Aussies the third consecutive one at the Oval ace Indian allrounder Shardul Thakur said on Saturday that he was in pain while taking some blows to his body on Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship final but played through it for the sake of his team If we think too far ahead right now it would be silly We have to take things as they come Just want to take the game forward as it comes The pitch has been behaving funny When the game started the ball was nipping around Then there was up and down bounce on Days 2 and 3 I was in a bit of pain after those blows I felt I had to stand there and keep negotiating for the team Thakur said at the close of play on Day 4Shardul s counterattacking 51109 in the company of Ajinkya Rahane who fell short of what would have been a fine century on comeback gave India hope of a turnaround after two tough days in the field In his last three matches between 202 and 2023 so far the India allrounder has three overseas halfcenturies 5736 6072 and 51109 to his credit In the process he equalled the legendary Sir Donald Bradman and Allan Border Sir Don Bradman scored three consecutive 50plus scores during 19301934 while former Australia captain Allan Border achieved the same feat during 19851989Read Ponting questions India s preparation for WTC finalAt The Oval Thakur has scored 168 runs at an average of 5600 notching up three fifties in three innings Coming to the match Australia was 1234 at the end of day three with Cameron Green 7 and Marnus Labuschagne 41 unbeaten They led India by 296 runsUsman Khawaja 13 and David Warner 1 fell early as they were snapped up Siraj and Umesh Yadav while Ravindra Jadeja 225 dismissed the twin centurions from the previous innings Steve Smith 34 and Travis Head 18 In their first innings India were bundled out for 296 trailing Australia by 173 runsIndia s top order failed in their first innings but contributions from comeback man Ajinkya Rahane 89 in 129 balls 11 fours and a six Shardul Thakur 51 in 109 balls with six fours and Ravindra Jadeja 48 in 51 balls with seven fours and a six helped India register a fighting score after being reduced to 714Pat Cummins 383 Nathan Lyon 219 Cameron Green 244 Scott Boland 259 and Mitchell Starc 271 were among the wickets for Australia Australia s 469 runs in the first innings were powered largely by centuries from Travis Head 163 in 174 balls 25 fours and a six and Steve Smith 121 in 268 balls 19 foursSiraj 4108 was the pick of the bowlers for India in the first innings with Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami getting two wickets apiece and Jadeja also scalping one ANI