WARNER LANDS AT SCG BY HELICOPTER IN TYPICAL BOLLYWOOD STYLE FOR BBL MATCH

Sydney: Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner made an a la Bollywood as he arrived at his home venue, Sydney Cricket Ground by a helicopter to play a Big Bash League (BBL) fixture between two local derby's Sydney Thunders and Sydney Sixers on Friday.

Warner, who was attending his brother’s wedding in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales, touched down on the outfield near the ‘Thanks Dave’ design, which was painted for his farewell Test at his home against Pakistan.

The 37-year-old hung up his boots on a marvelous Test career in front of his home crowd at the SCG last week, guiding Australia to a comprehensive victory in the third and the final Test with a half-century.

"He's going to take a lot of effort to come and play for us," Thunder quick Gurinder Sandhu was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"We love having him here. Last year he was awesome for us, maybe didn't score as many runs as he would have liked but around the group and passing on knowledge was awesome to have him around. He's one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket," Sandhu added.

The left-hand batter has already announced his retirement from ODIs but will continue to play T20I and franchise leagues across the globe. However, he has still made himself available for the ODI Champions Trophy 2025 which will be held in Pakistan.

Before the start of last season, Warner signed a two-year deal with Thunder as Cricket Australia sought to get international stars back into the tournament.