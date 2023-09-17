WAKE UP CALL SHOAIB AKHTAR WARNS INDIA BEFORE ASIA CUP FINAL

Hyderabad: As the count down for the high-voltage Asia Cup final featuring India as challenger to host Sri Lanka's bid to defend the title began, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has warned Team India ahead of the Asia Cup final.

On Friday, the Rohit Sharma-led side received a timely wake up call after its defeat to Bangladesh in the final Super 4 fixture. Despite India's decision to rest several key players for the game, including star batsman Virat Kohli, Akhtar said it was an embarrassing defeat.

According to the ex-pace ace winning the final won't be a cakewalk for India as Sri Lanka defeated tournament favourties Pakistan to reach the final.

"We were not expecting that India would lose to a team like Bangladesh but they did. It was an embarrassing defeat. Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka. They are out of the Asia Cup, which is an even bigger embarrassment. India are still in the final. All is not lost for them. It was a great wake up call for them to come back harder and make sure they secure victory in the finals but that will only happen if they play really well. Ye khala ji ka ghar nahi hai jaha pe India jake araam se jeet lega. Nothing of that sort is going to happen. It's going to be a tough game," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"Sri Lanka is out there to beat India. And going into the World Cup, it could be anybody's game. India need to wake up. They lost to Bangladesh," he added. Akhtar's comment came despite the fact that India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a Super 4 match to storm into the final. On two earlier face offs, Sri Lanka have lost to India in the Super Four stage only to beat India in the finals, in 2004 and 2008.