Hyderabad: Star batter Virat Kohli's dogged fifty went in vain in the ODI World Cup 2023 final as India lost the summit clash to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Millions of hearts were broken, the entire country was in shock and so were the members of the Indian Cricket team.

Virat Kohli was the leading run-scorer of the tournament and rightly earned the Player of the Tournament. But he was crestfallen and could not hide his emotions while receiving the award from BCCI President Roger Binny.

However, at a time when some sections in the country were targetting the Rohit Sharma-led side for their dismal show in the final, Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra stood by her brother and the Indian team.

In a post on Instagram, Bhawna wrote, "I know we all Expected a different result but we are with you TEAM INDIA because you dont give up on your family when they fall. Infact thats the time we support them (sic)."

Bhavna, who was 200K followers on Instagram, also shared the image of national flag and the Namaste sign with her post.

Not only Kohli's sister but also his wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma backed the star batter by hugging him at the stadium moments after the summit clash.