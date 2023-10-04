Virat Kohli's humble request for friends bugging for tickets... Anushka Sharma tells don't call me too
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: In a hilarious post on Instagram, Indian star batter and former Indian captain Virat Kohli made a "humble" request to his fans and friends ahead of the much anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is back in India and set to go live tomorrow.
The 34-year-old took to Instagram and posted a story in which he wrote, "As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls."
Bollywood actress and Virat's better half, Anushka Sharma didn't hold back. She added some seasoning and flavour to Virat's funny story. The 'Sultan' fame posted Virat's story screenshot on her Instagram story and added her request as well. She wrote, "And let me just add... please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding..."
The couple's request on Instagram came on the account of the ICC World Cup 2023, which is all set to begin from October 5 with the opening match scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where England, the former champions, will look to have a fiery start by defeating a well balanced New Zealand side, the runner-up of the 2019 edition.
India is hosting the Cricket's biggest marquee event after 12 years. The Indian team will open their campaign in an encounter with five-time champion Australia in the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday, October 8.