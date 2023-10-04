Hyderabad: In a hilarious post on Instagram, Indian star batter and former Indian captain Virat Kohli made a "humble" request to his fans and friends ahead of the much anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is back in India and set to go live tomorrow.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram and posted a story in which he wrote, "As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls."

Virat Kohli's story on Instagram

Bollywood actress and Virat's better half, Anushka Sharma didn't hold back. She added some seasoning and flavour to Virat's funny story. The 'Sultan' fame posted Virat's story screenshot on her Instagram story and added her request as well. She wrote, "And let me just add... please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding..."

Anushka Sharma's story on Instagram

The couple's request on Instagram came on the account of the ICC World Cup 2023, which is all set to begin from October 5 with the opening match scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where England, the former champions, will look to have a fiery start by defeating a well balanced New Zealand side, the runner-up of the 2019 edition.