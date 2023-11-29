Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh all-rounder Shashank Singh achieved the rare double feat of scoring 150 runs and taking five wickets in a List A match on Wednesday, making him the first Indian and the third overall to achieve the numbers.

Featuring in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Manipur in Jaipur, Shashank racked up his maiden List A ton (152 off 113 balls) batting at number five after his side was sent into bat. Shashank’s knock comprised 12 fours and seven sixes as Chhattisgarh posted a mammoth 342 for six in 50 overs. He got the support from the skipper Amandeep Khare with his 88 off 102 balls including five fours and two maximums.

Chhattisgarh lost their top three for only 16 inside nine overs after Manipur chose to bowl, but thereafter it was all about their No. 5 batter Shashank, who played round the park in his counter-attacking knock. Skipper Amandeep Khare also provided fine support as the duo consolidated the innings after an anxious start. After the pair's departure, Ajay Mandal (43 not out off 20 balls) propped them to an imposing total.

Shashank returned to shine with the ball, grabbing a five-wicket haul as Manipur managed 254/9. Manipur openers put up a century partnership before Prafullomani Singh gave his wicket to Shashank Singh. Previously this record was held by West Indies legend Alvin Kallicharan (206 and 6 for 32) and South African former cricket Michael John Procter (154 not out and 5 for 26) in List A cricket.