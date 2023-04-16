Mumbai Venkatesh Iyer struck a scintillating 51ball 104 his maiden century in the Indian Premier League to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 1856 against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday The 28yearold India and KKR batting allrounder Iyer waged a lone battle with the bat against Mumbai Indians recording his highest score in the IPL as well as this season among all batters hitting an overall six fours and nine sixes to bring up the second century of this IPL edition from only 49 ballsIyer bettered the record set by Sunrisers Hyderabad s Harry Brook a couple of nights ago in terms of fastest century this season who made 100 from 55 balls against KKR While Iyer who injured his knee at the start of his innings while attempting a ramp shot off Cameron Green dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers none of the KKR toporder batter could trouble the scorersThe blow was indeed painful as Iyer playing in his third IPL season for KKR hobbled between the wickets to complete runs but the pain eventually subsided which gave the lefthanded batter a chance to play naturally In an innings replete with strokes hit all around the park Iyer completed his maiden IPL century with five fours and nine sixes While most of the KKR batters did not last long enough Iyer also did well to score heavily in his 48run stand for the second wicket with Rahmanullah Gurbaz 8 50 runs for the fourth wicket with Shardul Thakur 14 and 36 for the fifth wicket with Rinku Singh 18Cameron Green provided MI with the first breakthrough in the second over when he had N Jagadeesan caught by Hrithik Shokeen for a fiveball duck to rock KKR early With Gurbaz struggling to get off the blocks Iyer played a brisk innings coming in at No 3 to provide KKR with quick runs in the powerplay hitting four sixes and two fours as the visiting side reached 551 in six oversGurbaz s stay ended in the seventh over when Piyush Chawla had him caught by Duan Jansen at short third man If Iyer kept attacking the MI bowlers from one end KKR kept losing wickets at the other on regular gaps Nitish Rana 5 also had a game to forget with the bat mistiming one to long on off Shokeen and walked away after exchanging a few words with the spin bowler KKR s latest sensation Rinku fell for a runaball 18 with two fours and allrounder Andre Russell freed up his arms scoring his first doubledigit total after three games to finish on 21 not out from 11 balls 3x4s 1x6s Earlier in the innings MI handed debut to Arjun Tendulkar who opened the attack and got the ball to swing back into the KKR righthanders Jagadesan and Gurbaz sending down two largely impressive overs PTI