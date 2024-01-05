Hyderabad: Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the fourth-youngest Indian to make debut in a first-class match. Suryavanshi played for Bihar in the ongoing Ranji Trophy game against domestic giants Mumbai at Patna on Friday. He made his debut at the age of 12 years and 284 days becoming fourth youngest debutant in the first-class cricket behind Alimuddin, SK Bose and Mohammad Ramzan.

Alimuddin became youngest debutant in the 1942-43 season when he set foot in first-class cricket at the age of 12 years and 73 days. He represented the then Rajputana in the semis against Baroda. SK Bose made his debut in 1959-60 season at age of 12 years and 76 days for Bihar in the game against Assam.

In October 1937, Mohammad Ramzan was the one who debuted at a young age. He played his first first-class game at the age of 12 years and 284 days. Only nine players have made their debuts in the first-class cricket before turning 13-years-old.