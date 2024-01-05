Vaibhav Suryavanshi: One of the youngest to debut in first-class cricket; age fraud issue surfaces
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the fourth-youngest Indian to make debut in a first-class match. Suryavanshi played for Bihar in the ongoing Ranji Trophy game against domestic giants Mumbai at Patna on Friday. He made his debut at the age of 12 years and 284 days becoming fourth youngest debutant in the first-class cricket behind Alimuddin, SK Bose and Mohammad Ramzan.
Alimuddin became youngest debutant in the 1942-43 season when he set foot in first-class cricket at the age of 12 years and 73 days. He represented the then Rajputana in the semis against Baroda. SK Bose made his debut in 1959-60 season at age of 12 years and 76 days for Bihar in the game against Assam.
In October 1937, Mohammad Ramzan was the one who debuted at a young age. He played his first first-class game at the age of 12 years and 284 days. Only nine players have made their debuts in the first-class cricket before turning 13-years-old.
However, there is an age discrepancy in his age. Earlier he stated in an interview that he will be turning 14-years-old this year. The youngster was part of the India's junior side in a quadrangular home series which involved youth sides of England and Bangladesh. He has also featured in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023, notching up 393 runs in five matches. Vaibhav Suryavnashi opted playing the sport at the age of six and joined a cricket academy next year where he got a training of former Ranji cricketer Manish Ojha.