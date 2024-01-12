TIM SOUTHEE BECOMES FIRST BOWLER TO TAKE 150 T20I WICKETS

Auckland (New Zealand): Pacer Tim Southee inked his name in the history books on Friday by becoming the first bowler to take 150 T20I wickets. The right-arm speedster dismissed Pakistan pacer Abbas Afridi to complete 150 scalps in the shortest format of the game.

The pacer also bowled a prolific spell in the fixture against Pakistan and took four wickets while conceding 25 runs in his four overs. Earlier, the New Zealand quick was third bowler behind Shakib Al Hasan and Lasith Malinga to get 100 T20I wickets.

Southee sits at the top of the list of highest wicket-takers in the T20I while Shakib and star Afghanistan Rashid Khan are at second and third spot respectively. Making his debut in 2008, Southee has taken 746 international wickets so far which includes 350 in Test cricket.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 46 runs in a high-scoring encounter. Batting first, the hosts posted a total of 226 for 8 thanks to half-centuries from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Shaheen Afridi and Abbas Afridi picked three wickets each for the Pakistani side. In response, the visitors were bowled out for 180 from 18 overs thanks to Southee's four-for.