TEST CRICKET REMAINS ULTIMATE CHALLENGE AND WE NEED TO PROTECT IT ROHIT

Cape Town: Indian captain Rohit Sharma feels that it is each and every ICC member's duty to protect the sanctity of Test cricket as it remains the ultimate format. Cricket South Africa selected seven uncapped players, including an inexperienced first timer Neil Brand, for the upcoming tour of New Zealand to accommodate top stars for the cash-rich SA20, which is coinciding with the Test series.

All the SA20 franchises are owned by IPL team owners and the move to prioritize franchise cricket has earned widespread criticism. For me, Test remains ultimate challenge and we would like to see best players playing that format but everyone has own problems to deal with and make sure there is a reason behind it, Rohit reacted when asked about the CSA move.

But he was clear that he always wants top players to play Tests. I don't know what the reason is (for SA not picking senior players) and in Test cricket you want to see best players being available but like I said I don't know what internal discussions are in CSA but from my perspective, the priority should be given to Test cricket. It's a challenge that you face everyday, said the Indian skipper.

India's centrally contracted players aren't allowed to play any other T20 leagues and BCCI doesn't slot international cricket in that phase. I feel we don't have such problems at this point of time, he smiled. But when a scribe tried to draw a conjecture that it is BCCI's responsibility to save Test cricket, the skipper replied that onus is not on one or two nations but on all.