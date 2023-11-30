Windhoek: Uganda scripted a historic cricket moment on Thursday as they ensured a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 while Zimbabwe failed to book a berth in the ICC event.

Uganda displayed a stellar show in the African regions qualifier for the ICC event earning five victories from the competition and finished at the second position in the tournament. Them along with Namibia will play in the T20 World Cup to be held next year. Uganda defeated Rwanda in their fixture by nine wickets. They wrapped up the opposition on a total of 65 inside 18.5 overs thanks to a clinical effort bowling unit from the team. Uganda then hunted down the target in 8.1 overs with loss of just a single wicket.

Uganda will make their debut in the T20 World Cup when the next edition will kick off. Canada, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Scotland are the other nations who have qualified for the next edition.

The result means that Zimbabwe's struggle in the qualifying tournament continues as they had previously failed to make the cut for 2019 and 2023 World Cups. Also, they were not able to participate in the 2021 World Cup as the board was suspended by ICC due to government interference.