Munich (Germany): India's top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav underwent successful surgery for a sports hernia in Munich on January 17. Suryakumar has been in Germany along with his wife Devisha for the surgical intervention. The surgery is now done and India's star batter confirmed it through a social media post.

"Surgery done. I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 33-year-old batter has been out of action since sustaining a left ankle injury while fielding during the third T20I against South Africa at Johannesburg last month, shortly after making a 56-ball century.

Later on, the team doctors treating him identified it as a sports hernia. He even went through rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before travelling to Germany for the surgery.

It remains to be seen whether Suryakumar will be fit in time for the commencement of the Indian Premier League 2024, set to begin probably in the third week of March.