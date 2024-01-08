Hyderabad: Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav will undergo a 'sports hernia' surgery in Germany, later this week, sources said.

The Mumbaikar did not figure in the squad announced by Board for Control of Cricket in India(BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday for the upcoming three match T20I series against Afghanistan beginning on January 11.

Sources said Suryakumar will not be match-ready for at least a few weeks.

“Suryakumar Yadav is set to undergo a surgery for sports hernia in Germany,” a source told ETV Bharat, on being asked about Yadav’s injury.

'Sports hernia' is a strain or tear of any soft tissue(muscle, tendon, ligament) in the lower abdomen or groin area. It most often occurs during sports that require sudden changes of direction or intense twisting movements. A sports hernia can lead to an inguinal hernia, and abdominal organs may press against the weakened soft tissues to form a visible bulge.

Without treatment, this injury can result in chronic, disabling pain that prevents one from sports activities.

The 33-year-old suffered a grade-II tear in the left ankle while fielding during the third T20I match between India and South Africa at Johannesburg in Rainbow nation, last month. He is out of the action since December 14.

In July 2022, Indian batter and wicket-keeper KL Rahul had undergone surgery in Germany after suffering from 'sports hernia', due to the injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League(IPL) match. The surgery had left him indisposed for a couple of months post the IPL season.

Suryakumar, who plays for Mumbai Indians(MI) in the cash-rich cricket league, made his T20I captaincy debut in the five-match series against Australia in November, held right after the conclusion of 2023 ODI World Cup. He continued to wear the skipper's cap in India tour of South Africa, a three match T20I series.

Suryakumar Yadav has 2141 runs in 60 T20I matches including four centuries at a strike rate of 171.6.