Dubai: Former England batter Nasser Hussain has lauded India's Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible gameplay in the T20 cricket.

Ever since commencing his journey in the shortest format of the game, Suryakumar has been rising through the ranks. The right-handed batter has scored four centuries and 17 fifties from 60 T20Is. The batter climbed to Number 1 spot in the ICC rankings in 2022 and has held on it till now. But, the batter has struggled to be an impactful player in the 50-over format.

"The person for the world to watch out for at the moment in T20 is Suryakumar Yadav," Hussain was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"I mean, the bloke is a freak. The cliche of Mr. 360, but some of the shots he plays... and he is a bit of a freak because in fifty-overs cricket, he doesn't quite know when to go, when not to go, what to do. But in T20 cricket, he absolutely knows what to do every single time almost, and it's a fun game, T20 cricket and watching SKY, that is absolutely fun," Hussain added.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off from June 4, the teams will be preparing for the marquee tournament through Indian Premier League and the international series they will play. Hussain has backed South Africa to lift the title.

"I haven't thought too much about this actually... but I'm going to go with South Africa. England are (reigning) champions, but not playing particularly well at the moment. It's in the Caribbean and West Indies are going OK, then you have Pakistan, so can I choose all of these sides?," he added.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about players prioritising T20 cricket over Tests since South Africa named a second-string squad for Test cricket for the Test series against New Zealand. The first-choice players of the national side will play in SA20- South Africa's T20 league. However, Hussain feels that the tournament is helping the national team in elevating the quality of the players.