Hyderabad/London: Durban 2007 - a young Stuart Broad was at the receiving end when former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh smashes him for six sixes in an over during the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Cut to Monday, July 31, 2023 at The Oval, it was a fairytale end to Stuart Broad's Test career as he helped England to a series levelling victory in the fifth and final Ashes Test after he dismissed Todd Murphy, who edged to Jonny Bairstow and sealed the 49-run win for the hosts. The five matches series Ashes ended 2-2.

England's Stuart Broad and England's Ben Stokes celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Todd Murphy on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at The Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP)

The journey of Stuart Broad, son of former England player and ICC match referee Chris Broad, has been of immense resilience and hardwork.

Unique parting record- Stuart Broad ended his Test career, with 604 Test wickets, a rare phenomenon for any pacer. Broad also became the only player in Test cricket history to hit a six on the final ball of his career and take a wicket on the final ball he bowled in the five-day format.

They also say that fast bowlers hunt in pairs and it was no different to Stuart Broad, who found an able partner in James alais Jimmy Anderson and the duo wrecked havoc on the Opposition batters.

The two combined fetched a staggering 1039 Test wickets, a rarity for pacers, in the modern day era.

In 600s league- Stuart Broad ended his career and is the fifth highest wicket taker in Tests, only behind ace Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619 Test wickets), Jimmy Anderson (690 Test wickets), late Shane Warne (708 Test wickets )and Sri Lanka's M Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), who tops the list.

Sachin's greeting-Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest every to play the game, lauded Stuart Broad, saying his 'unwavering dedication" will forever be etched in cricket's annals.

"A phenomenal career draws to a close. Stuart Broad, your relentless spells and unwavering dedication will forever be etched in cricket's annals. A fitting end to your career. Enjoy the next innings," Tendulkar, a veteran of 200 Tests, said in Tweet.

What Steyn said? Former South African pace spearhead Dale Steyn remarked that the lanky former England pacer should be extremely proud of his career.

"Wow, just a massive congratulations to Stuart Broad! Bud, wow, what a career! Honestly it was awesome to play against you as well as enjoying watching you play and do your thing. You should be extremely proud! Plus, you flew the 8 flag well," tweeted Steyn.

Kaif's praise-Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also praised Broad for his illustration career.

"Stuart Broad's inspiring cricket journey proves that resilience conquers all. From getting hit six 6s in an over to claiming 600 Test wickets, he showcases the spirit of perseverance in the face of challenges. Take a bow, Stuart Broad," tweeted Kaif, who is still remembered for his heroics in the NatWest final in 2002.

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Singh Dhumal Thakur too lauded Stuart Broad for his immense contribution to the five-day game.

"Thank you Stuart Broad for your contribution to not only England cricket but world cricket. You truly deserved this superb end to your fabulous career. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Thakur said in a Tweet.