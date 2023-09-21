Mohali: Returning from a wrist injury, star Australian batter Steve Smith said he is feeling like "a million bucks" after batting for close to two hours in the nets ahead of the opening ODI against India.

The 34-year-old had torn a tendon in his left wrist during the second Ashes Test at Lord's after making a match-winning 110 in the first innings. Smith faced Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who also returns to the squad after a wrist injury, during the nets session here on Wednesday.

"I faced Patty (Cummins) for a bit, felt good against him, faced quite a bit of spin and lots on the 'wanger', so it's a good start," Smith told cricket.com.au here. "I did lots of running, I was still able to do that when I had the brace on. I got the brace off, not much changed, had a little injection and feel a million bucks now." The injury forced Smith to wear a wrist brace and miss the white ball tour of South Africa.

The former skipper, who had taken a cortisone injection to get through the Ashes, said he needed another injection to help him get fit in time for the three-match ODI series against India, starting here on Friday. "A few days after my needle I started to feel good. I was just wary with some catching stuff, landing, then I was taking it easy. But it feels good and I'm ready to go," he said.

Smith added that Cummins, who had small fracture in his wrist, felt fine and could play the series opener. "He just had a little gallop, a trial run. He's cruising into it and I'm sure he'll be good for the first game," Smith said. (PTI)